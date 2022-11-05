Aviva India Launches New Protection Plus Plan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Aviva Life Insurance announced the launch of Aviva Protection Plus, a non-linked non-participating individual life insurance savings plan on Friday. The plan is designed not only to provide financial protection in case of any unforeseen circumstances but also the maturity sum assured on surviving the policy term. This value proposition ensures that the customers enjoy the protection of term insurance and also up to 125 percent return of premiums on survival till maturity.

- Advertisement -

Vinit Kapahi, head of Marketing, said, “Term insurance is the most preferred choice of plan amongst people as it offers flexibility and affordability. In our endeavor to provide our customers with a term cover and more in just one plan, we launched Aviva Protection Plus. This plan allows you to select the financial protection most suited to your profile through a choice of the combinations of the basic and additional death sum assured as well as maturity sum assured at the inception of the policy.”