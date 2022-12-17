Axis Bank Rolls Out Annual Pan-India Competition ‘Splash’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Axis Bank rolled out Splash, a Pan-India competition on art, craft and literature for children between the age group of 7 to 14 years. The participants can register and submit their entries online from December 12 to February 5. The competition aims at encouraging children to showcase their creativity and ideas through drawing, writing, and craft.

The competition will focus on two themes: ‘Evergreen India’ for the age group of 7–10-year-olds, and ‘India 2030’ for the age group of 11–14-year-olds. Children can choose to submit their entries through- arts – drawing, literature – writing a story or poem or essay, crafts – Repurpose waste and invent something usable. Further, they will need to explain the idea either in writing or by making a 60-sec video.

Commenting on this initiative, Anoop Manohar, chief marketing officer, Axis Bank, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce Splash. Through this initiative, we aim to create lasting value by unlocking the imagination of kids; using art as a medium to tell us how to protect the world they will inherit from us. This year, we have provided multiple options like online platforms, on-ground activities, and competitions in school, which will provide equal opportunity to children from across the country to present ideas and showcase their creativity. We have received an overwhelming response for this event in the past, therefore this year we have extended the competition to more than 500 schools. We are truly excited to learn from the creativity of these young minds.’’

The final winners will be selected by Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art director at Amar Chitra Katha, and Saumya Tiwari, senior vice president of Design at Play Shifu. The top three students in the senior and junior categories will win Rs 1 lakh each while three runner-ups from the senior and junior categories will receive 50 thousand each. Additionally, the winning school will also be awarded a trophy.