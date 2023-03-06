More than 600 entries for the Bhogali Bihu Contest organised by Guwahati Foodie

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 5: Guwahati Foodie, the largest dedicated food-related community in the north-east region, organised an Ethnic Food Photography Contest and the prizes for the same were given out on Sunday. Bhaswati Das, Momi Barman and Violina Saikia were awarded in the event, which was held on the premises of Koupat Restaurant in Guwahati.

Renowned singer and performer Ailita Kashyap, renowned actor-turned recipe curator Prince Chauhan, and renowned actress-turned promoter/proprietor of Koupat Restaurant, Juri Dutta, handed over the awards to the three winners of the contest. Each of the winners received a trophy, a certificate, and food vouchers as their awards which was followed by lunch.

Guwahati Foodie organised the competition to highlight the rich heritage of ethnic cuisines from the state and the entire north-east region. Titled the Bhogali Bihu 2023 Ethnic Food Photography Contest, traditional ethnic cuisines were an important factor while judging the entries. More than 600 entries came in for this contest, out of which three were selected as winners.

Entries including traditional laru-pitha, desserts, full course meals and even select dishes that are usually part of the Bhogali Bihu menu for the Assamese people. The winners were decided by a panel consisting of eminent persons from both the world of food, as well as the world of photography.

Speaking about the contest, Sisir Kumar, the owner of Guwahati Foodie said: “This contest is our humble attempt to preserve the culture and ethnic heritage of the state of Assam. Magh Bihu is by far the most important annual culinary festival for Assamese people across the globe and we wanted to celebrate it by organising this contest to make more and more people aware of our cuisines and traditions.”

This is an annual contest organised by Guwahati Foodie to commemorate the festival of Bhogali Bihu. This year, the Koupat Restaurant supported the contest. The contest was opened on December 25, 2022 and entries were closed on January 18, 2023 thus ensuring that ample time was provided during the festive season.

Ailita Kashyap congratulated the winners and said: “Congratulations to the winners and all participants of the competition. Being an avid foodie myself, it makes me very happy to see the participation and presentation of so many people in an ethnic food contest. It will definitely help to preserve and sustain the culinary heritage of Assam.”

Juri Dutta said: “My fondness and inclination towards cooking ethnic recipes and my wish to cater to the wants of ethnic food led to the Koupat Restaurant. I have a couple of expansion projects planned for this year, one in upper Assam another one in Delhi NCR. Also, we have recently opened another brand named ‘The Delhi Rolls’ just behind the IIT Guwahati, in front of Faculty High School on February 10. I am really hopeful for my food endeavours, fingers crossed!”