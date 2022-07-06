Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Launches Industry-First QR Code-Enabled Services

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 5: To empower more customers to self-service their needs with immediate closure, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurers, has launched QR Code Enabled Services. This industry-first initiative is simple and safe, and provides customers access to 15 popular services on their phone. All the customer has to do is scan the QR Code available in the company’s branches and self-service their life insurance policy.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajesh Krishnan, chief – Operations& Customer Experience, said, “Our customers are evolving and it’s our endeavor to continue to delight them with simple and secure service offerings. With this industry-first initiative, now they have a branch-on-their-palm with the QR-Code Enabled service. It will not only reduce their wait time but also give them an easy and pleasant experience when they self-service their requests. We will continue to invest in expanding our service options to ensure customers experience only gets better with us.”

The QR-Code Enabled service, a unique digital self-service feature, is available across all 509 branches of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and designed to offer seamless service delivery to customers. They can make premium payments online, view or download policy-related documents (such as policy bonds, premium payment certificates, and fund performance statements), switch funds as per their choice and do much more.