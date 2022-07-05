Bighaat Strengthens Its Leadership Team With Addition Of Three New Executives

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 4: BigHaat, an Indian Digital Agri Platform, announced the recent addition of three senior leaders to further strengthen the company’s operations and align the organization best for the next phase of growth. Joining BigHaat’s C-Suite are Vishaal S Wadhwani as Chief Finance officer; Richa Hukumchand as head of Data Sciences and Analytics; and Indronil Ghosh as head of Supply Chain Management.

“We are excited to welcome the three proven, highly talented leaders to BigHaat. Each of the leaders brings a series of outstanding achievements and a depth of experience to accelerate growth and deliver innovative solutions to our customer needs,” commented Sateesh Nukala and Sachin Nandwana, co-founders of BigHaat.

Notably, Vishaal Wadhwani joins BigHaat after being associated with Ernst & Young as Senior Manager – Tax and Regulatory for 7 years. Being a qualified CA and law graduate, he is one of the most recognized financial executives in the business looking back on over 15 years of experience. Before taking up this new role, he spearheaded the corporate finance segment at Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd where he illustrated the growth capital and entailed fundraising of over USD 100 mn.

Richa Hukumchand, a former scientist at DRDO, the country’s premier defense research organization, and a seasoned technology professional with more than 14 years of experience will head the Data Science and Analytics wing. She brings to the table her expertise in end-to-end technology design, enterprise architectures & implementation of research-led engineering products across defense, space, and agri-tech sectors that will add value to further achieve and embark on the untrodden path in the farming sector of India.

The supply chain being the most challenging vertical, Indronil Ghosh has been roped in to disrupt conventional practices in the Agri domain, with more than 12 years of experience, and has been driving excellence in his past organization including Reliance and ITC. Ghosh would be driving the BigHaat Supply Chain Management across India making BigHaat as farmer’s first choice for providing the best quality inputs focusing on timely turnaround and delivery catering to their needs across the length and breadth of the country.