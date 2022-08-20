Black Tiger Cement awards motorbike to Majuli winner

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 19: Black Tiger Cement recently came up with the consumer scheme of ‘Tiger 10 Ka Dum’ two months ago which has already proved lucky for many consumers from the north-east market. Recently, Gagan Pamegam, a resident of Majuli won a motorbike in the scheme.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on this initiative, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, managing director, Goldstone Cement Ltd., said, “We are happy to launch this new consumer scheme of ‘Tiger-10 Ka Dum’. The idea behind the consumer scheme is to create customer delight and customer loyalty toward the brand Black Tiger Cement. From the time of its launch to till date, Black Tiger Cement has always enjoyed enormous love and affection from the people of Assam and NE, and ‘Tiger-10 Ka Dum’ is our small effort to reciprocate the same and express our gratitude.”