Purbanchal Cement Limited Announces Appointment Of New MD

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 15: Purbanchal Cement Ltd, manufacturers of Surya Gold Cement and Surya Concretec, announced the appointment of Vedant Agarwal as the new managing director and member of the board of directors of Purbanchal Cement Ltd.

The new managing director, Vedant Agarwal, will focus on further developing and expanding Purbanchal Cement Ltd’s identity, Surya Gold Cement and Surya Concrete, synonymous names in the building material industry, to make it the most respected and preferred brand in the market.

Under the new leadership, Purbanchal Cement Ltd has taken a holistic approach to its business conduct and operations.

Commenting on the development plans of the company, Vedant Agarwal, managing director, Purbanchal Cement Ltd, said, “The evolution is a significant milestone in the ongoing transformational growth journey of Purbanchal Cement Ltd.”

Notably, Vedant Agarwal received a Bachelor’s in Engineering (Mechanical) from West Lafayette, Purdue University (USA), and has industry exposure and management experience in ferroalloy industries, including exposure to digital marketing services and an understanding of organisational value and ethics.