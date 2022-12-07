Blue Dart offers flat discounts on domestic and international shipments

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 6: Blue Dart Express Limited announced the ‘Merry Express’ offer ahead of the end-of-the-year festivities. This offer is valid from December 5 to January 23 next. A discounted rate can be availed on all Merry Express gift shipments for both domestic and international destinations, providing customers with a comprehensive solution for all their logistics needs. While there is a 40 percent flat discount on domestic DP shipments weighing 2 kg to 10 kg across India and a whopping 50 percent discount on international shipments weighing 2 kg to 10 kg, 15 kg to 20 kg, and 25 kg to 30 kg in key markets, this offer applies to Non-Doc Shipments for both domestic priority and international shipments.

Ketan Kulkarni, chief commercial officer, Blue Dart, said, “The last two years have been difficult due to global disruptions, and people have not been able to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with fervour. This year, it is all the more special, and we at Blue Dart want to give people the opportunity to experience the festive season to the fullest by sending love to their loved ones across the country and the globe. The ecosystem we operate in matters to us, and hence we chose to make the end-of-year festivities special for our communities at large. Furthermore, sustainability has been the theme for corporate gifting across India Inc. this year, we have highlighted some of our green solutions for customers preferring a viable lifestyle to go the extra mile in the final mile.”