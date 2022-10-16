Boutiques of India ‘Festive Edition’ Exhibition Concludes In Guwahati

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 15: Boutiques of India (BOI) 33rd Edition ‘Festive Edition’ Exhibitions started at Vivanta in Guwahati on Friday and concluded on Saturday. The two days long 33rd Edition of the BOI exhibition was inaugurated by Ladies Circle India, Area 14 chairperson Vandana Agarwal; Guwahati City Ladies Circle 159 chairperson Rebecca Agarwal; founder of Wommaniaas Divya Siotia, Neeta Sharma, Nupur Agarwal; founder of Boss Payal Agarwal Jain and the founder & CEO Boutiques of India Exhibitions Sanjay Aggarwal along with other dignitaries were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Aggarwal said, “Boutiques of India Exhibitions brings this exclusively curated show featuring fashion, bridal wear, home decor, handloom, jewellery, accessories, kids wear along with men’s wear, and lots more.

The two-day-long exhibition has more than 65 stalls and celebrates renowned designer dresses, jewelleries, home decor products, apparel, accessories, and others from across the states the country to benefit from the changing trends of fashion and lifestyle.

The brands are hand-picked from across the country, keeping in mind the local taste in fashion with premium brands from all over the country.”