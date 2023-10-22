Café B-You launches Puja special food feast

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: Café B-You, nestled within the luxurious Radisson Blu Guwahati, has unveiled an exclusive culinary treat for its patrons to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, one of the most significant festivals in Eastern India.

- Advertisement -

The “Puja Special Food Promotion” promises an extravagant celebration of both tradition and flavours, bringing together feasting and fasting, mirroring the grandeur of the festooned puja pandals. Café B-You seizes this opportunity to tantalize taste buds with a medley of the region’s most cherished cuisines, which have garnered international acclaim over time.

To mark the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest festival in the eastern part of India, Café B You presents the Puja Special Food Promotion. Feasting and fasting are the two highlighting aspects of the ceremonious occasion, apart from the set-up of magnificent puja pandals. Cafe B-You takes the opportunity to satisfy the taste buds offering one of the most popular cuisines of the region which has gained immense popularity across the globe over a period of time.

There would be Welcome Drinks, Special Starters, Live Counters, Non Veg & Veg dishes, Accompaniments and Desserts apart from regular dishes which are a mix of world cuisine.

The sumptuous menu boasts an array of delectable dishes, including Kosha Mangsho, Dak Bungalow Chicken, Bhapa Sorse Elish, Chingri Macher Malai Curry, Macher Paturi and many more mouth-watering Bengali delights that showcase the rich tapestry of flavours.

- Advertisement -

The feast begins at 7 pm every evening from October 20 to 25.

“Our ‘Puja Special Food Feast’ is a celebration of family and the joy of shared meals from the city of joy,” said Nimai Charan Behera, Junior Sous Chef specialist in Bengali and Oriya cuisines at Café B-You. “We have curated a special experience to help you cherish with your loved ones” the chef added.