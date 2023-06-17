The Great Kabab Factory announces special brunch

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 16: Radisson Blu Guwahati is excited to announce its special brunch and dinner menus in honour of Father’s Day. On Sunday, June 18th, Cafe B-You and The Great Kabab Factory will offer an array of delectable dishes specially crafted to celebrate the special occasion “Father’s Day” for all the Super Heros.

“Radisson Blu Guwahati invites all super heroes on special Father’s Day brunch at Café B-You that will delight fathers and their families with a delectable dining experience,” said a statement. The carefully crafted menu promises to delight fathers and their families with a truly exceptional dining experience.

Brunch will be served from 12.30pm to 4pm at Cafe B-You and the special dinner will be served at The Great Kabab Factory from 7pm to 11.30pm. The specially curated menu is filled with irresistible dishes, creating the perfect setting to honour and appreciate fathers on their special day.

Radisson Blu will be hosting the special brunch at Café B-You, where fathers will receive complimentary admission on tables of four or more. The thoughtful offer provides an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate their superhero dads in style.

Families are encouraged to book their tables in advance to secure their spot and make this day truly special for their fathers. Reservations are strongly recommended. To make a reservation or table booking, please call number +91 8811099369.

