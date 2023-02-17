‘Nizami Nawabi’ Food Festival To Tickle Foodie’s Taste Buds In The City

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Feb 16: The Great Kabab Factory, at Radisson Blu in Guwahati, is organizing a duel of the royals as it brings a unique culinary experience with the ‘Nizami Nawabi’ food festival.

- Advertisement -

The Indian specialty restaurant offers a unique dining experience for the food lovers. Using recipes combining the ancient with the contemporary, The Great Kabab Factory (TGKF) brings delectable kababs from all over the world to one table. At The Great Kabab Factory, one can experience mouth-watering kababs prepared in seven different styles, roasted on the tandoor or on a singhri, shallow-fried in a tawa or a mahi tawa, deep-fried in a kadhai, steamed in pots or even grilled on a stone.

“India is a wonderful treasure chest containing and revealing many fascinating tales from the days of yore. From February 17-26, The Great Kabab Factory is inviting the foodies to a gastronomic journey to India’s most historical and celebrated food provinces, Lucknow and Hyderabad.

“Come aboard an odyssey to India’s regal past, through the bylanes of Lucknow while enjoying a peek into the shahi bawarchi-khanas of Nizams. The culinary rivalry between legendary Nawabs and fabled Nizams is one of the most talked about cuisine-dramas in Indian history. Kababs, Korma or Kurries?! Gear up to experience Nawabi opulence & Nizami zaika as the forgotten flavours of a glorious heritage come alive on your palate.”

Awadhi cuisine originates from the Oudh (Awadh) region of Uttar Pradesh in Northern India and is greatly influenced by Mughal style of cooking techniques. Awadh gave birth to the “dum” style of cooking or the art of cooking over a slow fire, which has become synonymous with Lucknow today.

- Advertisement -

Hyderabadi cuisine, conjures up delicacies that are rich in taste and texture with mouth-watering aromas. A princely legacy of the Nizams of Hyderabad, Hyderabadi cuisine is a blend of Mughlai and North Indian cuisine, with an influence of the spices and herbs native to Telegu region. There is a saying in Hyderabad, cooking patiently or “itmenaan se” is the key!

The glorious cuisines from the land of Nawabs and courts of Nizams can be best defined as rich, rustic and robust. The master chefs at The Great Kabab Factory have curated a royal vegetarian and non-vegetarian feast, a rare treat that comprises a potpourri of rich Lucknowi and Hyderabadi delicacies.

Savour luscious and delectable Hyderabadi Pathar ke Phool ki Chop, Hazratganj ki Talli Machhi, Haleem, Awadhi Murgh Burrah, Falaknooma Chooza, Kakori Kabab, Tar Gosht, Hyderabadi Chicken Mandi and much more. The scrumptious vegetarian fare includes Nilgiri Paneer Tikka, Kamal Kakdi ke Goolar Kabab, Ghutwa Soya Kabab, Charminari Subz Haleem, Bhutte Badam ki Seekh, Hyderabadi Subz Mandi, Paneer Mirch ka Salan and so much more. The royal desserts repertoire include Khubani ka Meetha, Shahi Tukda, Badam ka Sheera and more. It’s a royal date!”, a press release stated.