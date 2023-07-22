Guwahati’s Radisson Blu announces culinary extravaganza

HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 21: Radisson Blu Guwahati is delighted to announce the launch of its much-awaited Sunday Monsoon Brunch, a culinary extravaganza specially designed to celebrate the enchanting spirit of the rainy season.

Every Sunday throughout the month of July, both locals and visitors are invited to revel in the magic of the monsoon season through an exquisite brunch spread. The Sunday Monsoon Brunch promises to be a delightful amalgamation of flavours, aromas, and captivating ambiance, offering an unforgettable dining experience.

The culinary team at Radisson Blu Guwahati has meticulously curated an extensive menu, featuring a diverse array of delectable dishes inspired by the bounty of the monsoon. Each delicacy is thoughtfully prepared using fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers and suppliers. From hearty soups and flavourful appetisers to tantalising mains and decadent desserts, every dish is a celebration of the season’s finest offerings.

Guests can expect to indulge in a variety of culinary delights that showcase the vibrant flavours of the monsoon, including succulent grilled meats, fresh seafood, crisp salads, and a delightful selection of vegetarian and vegan options. To complement the feast, an extensive beverage menu will be available, offering a delightful range of monsoon-themed cocktails, mocktails, and a curated selection of fine wines.

Beyond the extraordinary culinary offerings, the Sunday Monsoon Brunch at Radisson Blu Guwahati promises a truly immersive experience. Live music performances will set the stage, creating an enchanting ambiance that blends harmoniously with the breathtaking views. Whether enjoying a leisurely brunch with family and friends or commemorating a special occasion, the Sunday Monsoon Brunch offers the perfect setting to relax and unwind.

“We are dedicated to crafting an extraordinary dining experience that encapsulates the very essence of the monsoon season, combining delectable cuisine, live music, and mesmerising vistas. We eagerly look forward to welcoming guests, inviting them to embark on a culinary journey they will cherish forever,” shared a spokesperson of Radisson Blu Guwahati.