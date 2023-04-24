25 C
City hosts 1st ever Nike-Vans ‘Sneaker Heads’ event

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 23: Owner of the Nike/Vans store situated in the City Center, Poonam Goyal initiated the first ever Nike-Vans ‘Sneaker Head’ event in the city promoting limited edition premium shoes. She informed me that people from all across the Northeast thronged at the store to get their hands on their favorite pair of shoes. As sneakers have great popularity in the Northeast, many enthusiasts were seen lining up at the City Center for the event. Further, the store had many rare and limited series designs up for display and sale during the event.

“We procured special limited-edition shoes from Dunks to Air Jordan 1 to special edition Air Force, that attracted many sneaker lovers to our store during the event,” Goyal informed as she expressed her happiness over the success of the event.

