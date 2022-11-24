Experian Partners With Srujna Charitable Trust To Uplift Lower-Income Women

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: As part of United for Financial Health, Experian’s global corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, 50000 lower-income women could improve their quality of life by gaining financial literacy and management skills through Project Laxmi, a financial literacy program run by Srujna Charitable Trust, which empowers women impacted by poverty.

By working with non-profit organisations (NPOs) worldwide to provide tools and resources to educate and uplift consumers, Experian has made 52 million connections with people through United for Financial Health in 2021 and reached 87 million people since its launch in 2020. Experian’s goal is to make 100 million connections by 2024.

Neeraj Dhawan, country manager, Experian India, said, “We are delighted to be continuing the positive work we are doing with Srujna Charitable Trust and partnering with them as part of Experian’s United for Financial Health global CSR initiative. As the world’s largest credit bureau, Experian is in a unique position to help people in India improve their financial health. We are committed to driving financial inclusion by providing tools and knowledge, particularly for marginalised segments of society. By equipping people with fundamental skills such as financial management, they could improve their lives substantially. We are looking forward to working with Srujna Charitable Trust to support our community.”

Jyotika Bhatia, CEO & co founder of Srujna Charitable Trust, added, “We built Srujna Charitable Trust to change the lives of many women, who were unable to improve the quality of their lives despite earning money. Without financial literacy, many of these women did not know how to manage their finances or handed them over to others to do so. Financial literacy education for women impacted by poverty has been a dream project for Srujna and with the support of Experian, we can bring it to life. Doing social impact work on-ground is only possible with the backup provided by well-wishers and we are grateful for everything that Experian and their team have done.”