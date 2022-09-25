Gajra Gang By Nykaa Fashion Launches New ‘Banaras’ Collection For Pujo

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 24: With festivities in full swing, just in time for the celebration of Pujo, Gajra Gang by Nykaa Fashion launches its newest collection that checks all the G’s- Graceful, Glamorous and oh so Gorgeous! Your eternal search for rich, elegant and stylish options that will elevate any occasion ends here. In an ode to make Indian culture and heritage accessible to all, the eastern glory of India meets ‘Banaras’ by Gajra Gang, that comes from the by-lanes and ghats of spiritual Banaras in its breath-taking form of glorious Indian weave.

- Advertisement -

Inspired by the handwoven technique of Banaras weaves, the new collection is a modern take on the rich handloom pattern. Offering iconic silhouettes in jewel tones that are standalone eyeball grabbers and at their versatile best to be paired with fusion attire. The collection is truly a treasure which cuts across individual fashion choices and offers something for everyone.

Nykaa Fashion is the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering from Nykaa, built on the pillars of premium curation and content, inspiring Indian customers to make the best choices for themselves. Nykaa Fashion is one of the fastest-growing fashion platforms in India and as of March 31, 2021, it houses 1,350 brands and over 1.8 million SKUs across Women, Men, Kids, Luxe and Home categories to appeal to every consumer.