Janhvi Kapoor becomes the new face of Nykaa fashion

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 22: Nykaa Fashion, announced actor Janhvi Kapoor, as its brand ambassador on Tuesday. Janhvi’s multi-layered personal style and her new role at Nykaa Fashion will be first seen in a campaign film that establishes how the quintessential Nykaa experience, designed to be different for the beauty and fashion shoppers, is equally seamless across two separate apps.

Adwaita Nayar, co-founder of Nykaa, and CEO of Nykaa Fashion said, “Janhvi is a true, modern style icon who has already established her flair in the beauty game with Nykaa. She brings great relatability and influence to the table and we cannot think of anyone more apt to represent the spirit of our fashion offering. I’m excited to further strengthen our association with Janhvi and together build brand love for Nykaa Fashion.”

Janhvi Kapoor added, “My relationship with Nykaa is truly special, not just professionally but also personally. As one of their millions of consumers, I have always felt empowered by the choices offered by the brand. I am a huge fashion enthusiast, and am super excited to partner with Nykaa Fashion to bring its elegantly curated offerings across homegrown and international brands under the spotlight, for you to discover and enjoy!”

