Friday, September 16, 2022
HDFC Life Launches Click2Protect Super Plan Offering Comprehensive Benefits

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 15: HDFC Life launched a term insurance plan Click2Protect Super, which enables customization as per your protection needs and you only pay for the benefits/plan options that you have chosen. Click2Protect Super is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, pure risk premium/ savings life insurance plan that provides you with multiple flexibilities such as changing life cover, extending the policy term, getting coverage for accidental death and terminal illness, etc., thereby giving you a true sense of freedom like never before.

Speaking on the product launch, Srinivasan Parthasarathy – chief actuary, HDFC Life said, “Term insurance is a must-have for every individual. As a leading life insurer, we constantly endeavor to understand the ever-evolving needs of the Indian consumer. We aim to launch innovative products that offer a great amount of flexibility in the form of customisations. Such products are customer-centric, designed to meet their specific needs, and also ensure that customers only pay for what they have purchased.

Click2Protect Super can be customized as per the customer’s needs and this reflects in the premium as well. The three plan options of the product offer various benefits. We believe Click2Protect Super will be the new age financial safety net for customers who believe in living a life of pride.”

