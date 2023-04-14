HDFC Ltd opens new office in Dibrugarh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 13: HDFC Ltd strengthened its presence in Assam by opening a new office in Dibrugarh. The new office is housed at RKB Path, Thana Chariali, Dibrugarh. The new office would be convenient for customers spread across Dibrugarh and adjoining areas in availing of home loans for buying their dream homes.

- Advertisement -

Manish Tewari Regional Business Head – Eastern Region inaugurated the new office in Dibrugarh in presence of other senior officials of HDFC Ltd. Speaking on the occasion, Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director – HDFC Ltd said, “Dibrugarh is one of the most important cities in Assam. Tea, Oil, Power generation, petrochemical, and fertilizer are some of the important industries in Dibrugarh. It is the healthcare Hub of the North East and houses a few of the best Hospitals in Upper Assam. The city is witnessing significant economic activities recently and hence it offers an excellent opportunity for growth as there would be a lot of demand for housing in and around the city. This new office will help us to deepen our relationship with the customers and in turn will help them to avail of home loans conveniently.”