Hikoki Shoppee & Service Center Inaugurated In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: Japanese Company HiKOKI Power Tools India Pvt Ltd, inaugurated their first HiKOKI Shoppee & Service center at Chatribari in Guwahati on Sunday in association with industrial engineers and traders represented by Shankar Jain. Notably, this is its third store in India and was inaugurated by Tomoaki Moro – managing director of Hikoki in the presence of Naveen, general manager, Marketing & Product Development, and Koushik Roy, business head for Assam and north-east states.

During the inauguration, Moro said, “With Japanese technology and years of experience and customer support, they bring the best in the world to Indian industry. State-of-the-art HiKOKI Shoppee and authorised service centers spread across the country reduce the downtime for their customers and bring the serviceability closer to the doorstep of the users. HiKOKI has envisaged doubling its turnover in the next two years and they have concrete plans in place to have representation in all the B&C tier cities. HiKOKI is moving towards expanding their product range and developing the products tailor-made for Indian industries and work atmosphere.”