India transfers over 9mn DBT payments per day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Over Rs 24.8 lakh crore has been transferred through DBT mode since 2013, Rs 6.3 lakh crore in FY 2021-22 alone; on average, over 90 lakh DBT payments are processed daily (in FY 2021-22). Under the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, around Rs 20,000 crore was transferred directly into bank accounts of more than 10 crore beneficiaries (more than 10 crore transactions at the click of a button on a single day).

“India is today leading the world in digital payments in particular and also becoming a pre-eminent country in the use of technology to improve citizens’ lives and Governance – The India stack and other various digital government solutions are now the envy of the world’s nations – India Leads Digital and Digital Leads India thanks to the Prime Minister’s vision,” said Union minister of state for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar while speaking about the successful model of Digital Payments and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

As far as Digital Payments are concerned, more than 8,840 crore digital payment transactions were performed during 2021-22 and nearly 3,300 crores in FY 2022-23 (up to July 24, 2022); on average 28.4 crore digital transactions are performed in a day.

