Saturday, August 13, 2022
KFC in Guwahati introduces limited-edition ‘Special Bucket’

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: KFC, on Friday introduced the new limited-edition Special 15 Bucket – a celebratory Bucket marked by a unique vibrant design. The exquisite Bucket celebrates the brand’s presence across 150 cities in the country and is curated from designs by budding artists in the country. The iconic KFC Bucket turned the canvas for these artists as they drew inspiration from the art, architecture, and cultural elements of different cities. This Bucket will be available from August 11 to 17 across KFC restaurants where one can scan through its different design elements and try to spot some iconic designs from the respective cities.

