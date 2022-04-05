KFC Collaborates With Budding Artists With Bucket Canvas

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 4: KFC India marked the milestone of growing 600 restaurants strong with the Bucket Canvas campaign. The campaign brought together young artists from across the country who together, transformed the iconic KFC Bucket with a unique design for each city where the brand has a presence. Drawing inspiration from the art, architecture, and cultural elements of different cities, these 150 limited edition designs are on display across restaurants.

Speaking about this interesting display of art on the KFC Bucket, Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer, KFC India said, “It’s been an amazing journey for KFC in India, with the brand now present across 150+ cities and crossing 600 restaurants. So, what better way for us to mark this moment, than by partnering with young, upcoming artists across the length and breadth of our country. The iconic KFC Bucket served as a Canvas for them to showcase their talent and bring alive the uniqueness of the different regions of India with 150 unique designs. We’re blown away with the talent that’s emerged, and we’re privileged to be able to provide a visibility opportunity to such fabulous new talent. I would encourage you to look up these wonderful creations (at our respective restaurants or online)”.