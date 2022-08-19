Kia India organises ‘The Carens Drive’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: Kia India organised a specially-curated customer experience, ‘The Carens Drive’, for its customers on August 7, last in Delhi-NCR. Supervised and certified by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the drive witnessed 22 Carens customers competing on an 84 KMs drive to derive the best mileage from their cars. The drive was flagged off from Stellar Gymkhana in Greater Noida till Jewar.

The drive witnessed Carens in 4 categories – petrol and diesel powertrains mated with manual and automatic transmissions. Conducted under the stewardship of veteran auto analyst Tutu Dhawan, where he shared valuable tips with the participants. The Carens Drive concluded with the announcement of 4 winners and runners-up, each of whom claimed the best mileage from their variant. All the Kia Carens had at least 3 people on board and the highest mileage claimed was 29.8 KMPL by Vipin Tyagi with his Diesel Manual Kia Carens. The average mileage achieved by all participants stood at 23.5 KMPL.

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP & head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “At Kia, it is our constant endeavor to not only come up with class-leading products but also provide a customised brand experience to our esteemed customers at regular intervals. ‘The Carens Drive’ is another initiative towards the same. Carens is a remarkable offering from Kia’s stable and has won many hearts since its launch this year. This experiential drive is a testament to Carens being a perfect family car. This drive has helped us strengthen the connection with our Carens family, and I would like to thank all of them for making this event a success.”