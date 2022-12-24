LG Announces Attractive Offers Ahead Of The Holiday Season

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: LG Electronics (LG) announced a ‘New seasons’ celebration’ offering exclusive deals and assured gifts on the purchase of LG products across home appliance and home entertainment categories. Consumers can avail of this offer from December 15 to 31 next.

Commenting on the same, Sandeep Patro said, “We have witnessed an increase in consumer demand to upgrade and equip their homes with the latest technology. To address this demand, our latest offers will enable consumers to purchase their favorite LG product at never-before-seen discounts.

We believe that the advantages of this deal will allow our consumers to experience our premium lineup of products across categories. We are optimistic that our customers will receive these special deals well.”