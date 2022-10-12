LG Launches New Brand Campaign

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 11: LG Electronics (LG) launched the brand campaign ‘Diwali full of Innovation, Life’s Good Celebration’. LG has launched a slew of products ahead of the festive season including the widest range of OLED TVs, from 106 cm (42) – 246cm (97), for a customisable viewing experience. The 2022 OLED line-up introduces the widest range of OLED TVs, from the world’s biggest OLED 246 cm (97) extending to the smallest 106 cm (42) OLED TV that is perfect for smaller room spaces and ideal for every gamer that seeks to be closer to the action.

The new brand campaign aims at enhancing the consumer experience of buying consumer durables this festive season. The sale offers great deals and an instant cashback of up to 20% on select debit and credit cards, and 1 free EMI on select products with zero down payment. The offers also include EMI starting from as low as Rs 888 along with a 5-year assurance on selected TVs. Consumers also stand a chance to get extended care with a 10-year warranty on select components, categories, and models along with additional 2-year maintenance starting at Rs 2 per day on select home appliance products.

Commenting on the same, Young Lak Kim, MD, LG Electronics India said, “This year we have launched an extensive range of product portfolio equipped with flagship technologies like OLED TVs, insta view refrigerators, ai dd washing machines, and charcoal microwaves, etc. To mark this joyous occasion of Diwali and in celebration of togetherness with our customers, we have brought a slew of special consumer offers across our product range. We hope our customers choose best-in-class technology this festive season, we have also enhanced the retail experience across stores by having a more interactive environment and a more lifestyle orientation in the display, so that the customer can actually experience the LG products in his / her own home settings.”