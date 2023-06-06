LG Electronics India celebrates 26th anniversary

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 5: LG Electronics India, a leading consumer durables company, is marking its 26th anniversary with a grand promotional campaign that aims to provide customers with incredible deals and opportunities to upgrade their homes with the latest technology in home appliances and entertainment products. The campaign, which commenced on May 17, will run until June 11, offering customers exclusive discounts, special financing options, and exciting offers across LG’s diverse product portfolio.

As part of the campaign, every 26th consumer has the opportunity to win LG products, in addition to other exciting offers. Furthermore, customers stand a chance to win LG’s premium side-by-side refrigerator, front load washing machine, or an OLED TV through daily lucky draws.

Interested consumers can avail themselves of various offers, including a comprehensive 5-year assurance on select refrigerators, ACs, washing machines, and TVs. Additionally, customers can enjoy up to 5 years of home insurance coverage up to 5 lakhs. Those purchasing select LG TVs can benefit from up to 30% off on LG Soundbars, while select OLED TV buyers can receive a free LG TV worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs. Additionally, customers can take advantage of special financing options, such as purchasing a 5-star AC with 3-star AC EMI in easy installments.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 26 years of LG Electronics’ relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. This promotional campaign for home appliances and home entertainment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the best technology and experiences. As we look back on our remarkable journey, we extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers who have been an integral part of our success,” said the Sales Head/Regional Business Head of LG Electronics India.