Saturday, June 11, 2022
LGBI Airport Embarks On Business Excellence Journey  

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
 HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 10: The new operator of LGBI Airport, GIAL on Friday initiated a series of quality initiatives aiming at Adani Business Excellence certification. On the occasion, senior VP Pankaj Singh from Ahmedabad visited Guwahati on Friday and addressed the key personnel at the airport. Quality initiatives like 5S, Kaizen, ISO, Six-sigma certifications are also included in the journey. Besides quality initiatives, Singh appealed to the airport staff to take up initiatives and prompt actions in respect of environmental, social and governance concerns. Replacement of fuel operated vehicles by electric vehicles, substantial generation of clean energy are also to be taken up actively at airports. Speaking on the occasion, Utpal Baruah, chief airport officer has expressed his happiness for taking up such timely initiatives that will contribute towards environment protection and productivity of the airport immensely. It is worth mentioning that recently more than 10,000 flower pots and plants were placed at the airport premises.

