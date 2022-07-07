Lifestyle Partners With Goonj To Drive ‘Sustainability’ With Fashion

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: Lifestyle collaborated with Goonj, a non-profit organisation working with Pan India, for a CSR program to promote sustainability. As part of this initiative, donation boxes have been installed in 60 Lifestyle stores across the country to enable the recycling of under-used garments and channel it towards the development of the underprivileged. With this initiative, Lifestyle aims to inspire a behavior change and make fashion a force for good in driving the betterment of both people and the environment.

Notably, Goonj is a non-profit organisation that has built a network of community-led partnerships from urban to village India, channelising urban surplus material as a tool to barter with rural efforts and wisdom to address crucial gaps in rural infrastructure, water, environment, livelihood, education, health, disaster relief, and rehabilitation.

On this occasion, Rohini Haldea, assistant vice president, Marketing, Lifestyle said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce our association with Goonj that has been driving large efforts towards enhancing the dignity of the underprivileged across India. Lifestyle strongly believes that the progress of the society is a collective responsibility and aims to do its bit by facilitating recycling of under-used fashion.”

Anshu Gupta, Magsaysay awardee, founder Goonj said about the initiative, “This campaign with Lifestyle is important for many reasons. On the one hand, it presents a great example to the entire retail sector of how every organisation can do its bit while on the other hand, more importantly, it gives every customer a chance to do something for others. In the process a lot of clothes will be prevented from going to landfills, instead, they will play a new role in triggering dignity and development in the world. That’s going beyond circularity to attain social goals, creating a win-win all over.”