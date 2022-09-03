MG Motor India introduces ‘Advanced Gloster’ at Rs 31.99 lakh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: MG Motor India announced the launch of the Advanced Gloster starting at Rs 31.99 lakh on Friday. The existing Gloster’s Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) has additional first-in-segment features such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). These advances on the existing 30 standard safety features make the Advanced Gloster a safer and smoother drive.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, president, and managing director, MG Motor India, said, “Technological disruption, constant evolution, and best-in-class customer experience are key priorities for us at MG. The Gloster is known for being bold, sturdy, versatile, and luxurious, and we are grateful for our customers’ response to it. With its 2WD and 4WD trims, powerful engine options, next-gen technology, Autonomous Level 1, and MY MG Shield Package, the ‘Advanced Gloster’ is designed to delight and excite our new-age customer.”

He further added, “We are actively addressing the supply chain issues through efforts such as additional localisation to ensure improvement in production. We hope to double our Gloster sales with this launch.”

Available in 2WD and 4WD with 6- and 7-seater options the ‘Advanced Gloster’ brings with it unmatched premium luxury and best-in-class interior space. The ‘Advanced Gloster’ keeps the powerful 2.0-liter diesel engine which is available in two choices including the first-in-Segment twin-turbo diesel engine producing Best-in-Segment 158.5 kW power.