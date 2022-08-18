MOVCD-NER Assam all set to open ORO in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 17: Mission Organic Value Chain Development, North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER) Assam is all set to build an Organic Retail Outlet (ORO). In connection with this, a foundation stone laying ceremony was organised by the Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing, Assam on Wednesday at DoH & FP, Assam office premises, Krishi Bhawan, Guwahati. Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Food Processing Assam, etc., Atul Bora graced the occasion as the chief guest and laid the foundation stone.

This ORO aims to make organic produce easily available for city dwellers. The Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) of several districts under MOVCD-NER, Assam scheme now can sell their organic produce through this outlet in Guwahati. Anant Lal Gyani, IAS, director of Agriculture; Triranga Bharatiya Borah, director of DoH & FP, Assam along with other officials of DoH & FP Assam and department of Agriculture attended the event.

While addressing the people during the ceremony, Atul Bora stated, “Under MOVCD-NER Assam Scheme, organic cultivation has been implemented in various districts of Assam through FPCs. Recently, organic produce like Assam lemon and pineapples have also been marketed to foreign countries like London and Dubai. Keeping in mind the health benefits of an organic product, this initiative of opening an organic retail outlet will help our people consume healthy food and live a healthy life.”