Mumbai-based Post House Studio recruiting students from Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: Post House, a leading post-production studio based in Mumbai famous for its works of films like Akira, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and Ai Dil Hain Muskil announced its partnership and collaboration with Dream House Music & Film Academy and Dream House Productionz (India) Pvt Ltd of Guwahati on Tuesday. Through this partnership, Post House will recruit students from Dream House Academy and also will provide various post-production solutions in Guwahati in collaboration with Dream House Productionz (India) Pvt Ltd of Guwahati to cater to the needs of the film industry.

Initially, Post House will recruit students from Dream House Academy and will put them under their training and after completion of the training, they will be engaged in various projects under Post House.

Vijay Verma, MD Post House in presence of Neeta Sharma MD Dream House Academy and Dream House Productionz (India) Pvt Ltd declared its collaboration for various post-production solutions for the entire Eastern India region including Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and also North East India with Dream House Productionz (India) Pvt Ltd to be set up under one roof in Guwahati. Post House will provide a technical team and will look after quality control also. On the other hand, Dream House also revealed its plan for the cinematic venture in Mumbai in near future.