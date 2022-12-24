15 C
NE Students Prefer GNIOT Group Of Institutions For Higher studies

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: GNIOT Group of Institutions, Delhi-NCR for management, engineering, and technology, organised a press conference to highlight the institute’s academic excellence and placements. The institute group had announced a scholarship of Rs 12 crore last year and taking advantage of this, more than 77 promising students from the north-east states took admissions to the institute.

Rajesh Kumar Gupta, chairman of GNIOT Group of Institutions, said, “Money should not be a factor for talented students to pursue education.

We offer various scholarships to meritorious students, armed forces boys and girl students based on their academic achievements and potential, to ensure that every deserving student gets quality education.”

