New KTM Adventure bike launched at Metal Motors, Guwahati Club

HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, May 27: The all new KTM Adventure V and KTM Adventure X bikes have been launched at the KTM Guwahati Club(Metal Motors) dealership on Saturday. The Adventure 390 V and Adventure 390 X are priced at Rs 3.42lacs and Rs 2.8lacs  respectively ex showroom.

Mr. Shahwar Hussain, founder, Chain Reaction India and Mr. Sanjeeb Baruah, president, Eastern Motors were the chief guest at the launched programme. Managing

director, Rajendra Singh Rajpal and Adventurebaba aka Shashanka Deka(general manager) were also present during the program.

The adventure market is huge in India and KTM believes that these adventure bikes will attract a lot of long distance tourers and off-road enthusiasts.

