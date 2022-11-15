Hyundai Inaugurates New Dealership In Barpeta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 14: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, inaugurated a new dealership ‘Meghna Hyundai’ at Barpeta Road, Assam on Monday.

Promoted by Dr Itesh Bordoloi, Meghna Hyundai is a state-of-the-art dealership spread across a total built up area of aprox 17,000 sq.ft. (3,500 sq.ft. showroom and 13,500 sq.ft. workshop).

Commenting on the opening of the new dealership, Tarun Garg, director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Assam is a key market for Hyundai. We are glad to inaugurate a new Hyundai dealership – ‘Meghna Hyundai’ in Assam. We believe ‘Meghna Hyundai’ will further strengthen our presence to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products.

Being a state-of-the-art dealership, it will provide prompt and efficient sales and service to our valued customers adding quality time for a happy life.”

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has a wide sales and service network in the country with 581 dealers and around 1,470 service outlets.