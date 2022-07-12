Noise Announces Pan India Distribution Partnership 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 11: Noise announced an exclusive distribution partnership for its Colorfit Qube Plus SpO2 edition of smartwatches. As part of the partnership, Noise’s range of smartwatches would be made available on udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (b2b) eCommerce Platform.

Notably, Noise Colorfit Qube Plus is the upgraded version of the bestselling Colorfit Qube SPO2 watch. This latest affordable smartwatch from the brand is exclusively made available to all the retailers on the udaan platform. It has a square display spanning 1.4-inch with a 240*240 pixels resolution, a curved display, and a TFT panel. The smartwatch also supports cloud-based watch faces.

Speaking on this partnership, Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder & CEO, Noise said, “Since its inception, Noise has strived to offer ground-breaking products that users genuinely appreciate and want to buy. We’ve been able to do this because we think of the customer first and then come up with the products and their features. This latest product launch will further solidify our position as the customer’s favorite and most loved brand. We will continue introducing new products backed by technology and stylish aesthetics to offer our customers the most incredible possible experience at competitive prices”

Hirendrakumar Rathod, Head – Electronics Category, udaan added, “We look forward to bringing cutting edge products at affordable prices to our retailer partners across Bharat. This exclusive arrangement highlights the trust that udaan enjoys among reputed brands while providing them with a cost-effective national distribution network to launch new products or enter new markets.”