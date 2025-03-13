23 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 13, 2025
type here...

Congress Protest Turns Violent in Aizawl; Two Workers Severely Injured

The protest, which was organized by the Congress party, turned violent when police tried to prevent protesters from entering the assembly complex.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL: At least two Congress workers were seriously injured in a scuffle with police in Aizawl on Wednesday while protesting against Chief Minister Lalduhoma for his alleged abusive comments and corruption allegations against a Congress legislator.

The protest, which was organized by the Congress party, turned violent when police tried to prevent protesters from entering the assembly complex.

- Advertisement -

There were hundreds of Congress workers who had assembled at Treasury Square close to the Assembly House, planning to march towards the assembly to conduct their demonstration. But police interfered, which resulted in a confrontation.

Related Posts:

As per Congress treasurer Dr. Lalmalsawma Nghaka, the protest was meant to condemn the “rude” attitude of the Chief Minister and express solidarity towards Congress legislator C.

Ngunlianchunga, against whom Lalduhoma charged corruption in the recent Assembly session.
Nghaka reported that police used a lathi charge, in which two Congress workers were grievously hurt and some others suffered minor injuries. The injured were taken to a private hospital in Aizawl for treatment. Congress demanded that the Chief Minister apologize for his utterances against Ngunlianchunga.

Senior Congress leader and former MLA TT Zothansanga severely criticized Lalduhoma, alleging that he had insulted the dignity of the Assembly by leveling personal attacks against opposition members. He criticized the Chief Minister for violating the age-old tradition of preserving decorum in the legislative house.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the police justified their actions, saying they employed minimal force to stop protesters from breaking security barricades close to the Assembly House. Authorities reaffirmed that protests close to the assembly complex are strictly banned, and the confrontation happened when protesters pushed forward forcefully despite repeated warnings.

The row arises from Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s recent outburst in a session of the Assembly, where he charged that Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) Chief Executive Member V.

Zirsanga was a party to two corruption cases, and Congress legislator Ngunlianchunga was the prime accused in one of the cases. Lalduhoma asked the Congress leader to apply for anticipatory bail, as prosecution sanctions had already been applied for against him and 13 others named in the case.

But Ngunlianchunga categorically denied the charges, maintaining that no case had been lodged against him and, as such, there was no requirement for anticipatory bail. This created a heated argument between him and the Chief Minister, which added to the tensions between the ruling and opposition parties.

8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Traffic Diversions Announced for Railway Over Bridge Construction in Guwahati

The Hills Times -
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi 10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women 10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct