Congress Protest Turns Violent in Aizawl; Two Workers Severely Injured

AIZAWL: At least two Congress workers were seriously injured in a scuffle with police in Aizawl on Wednesday while protesting against Chief Minister Lalduhoma for his alleged abusive comments and corruption allegations against a Congress legislator.

The protest, which was organized by the Congress party, turned violent when police tried to prevent protesters from entering the assembly complex.

There were hundreds of Congress workers who had assembled at Treasury Square close to the Assembly House, planning to march towards the assembly to conduct their demonstration. But police interfered, which resulted in a confrontation.

As per Congress treasurer Dr. Lalmalsawma Nghaka, the protest was meant to condemn the “rude” attitude of the Chief Minister and express solidarity towards Congress legislator C.

Ngunlianchunga, against whom Lalduhoma charged corruption in the recent Assembly session.

Nghaka reported that police used a lathi charge, in which two Congress workers were grievously hurt and some others suffered minor injuries. The injured were taken to a private hospital in Aizawl for treatment. Congress demanded that the Chief Minister apologize for his utterances against Ngunlianchunga.

Senior Congress leader and former MLA TT Zothansanga severely criticized Lalduhoma, alleging that he had insulted the dignity of the Assembly by leveling personal attacks against opposition members. He criticized the Chief Minister for violating the age-old tradition of preserving decorum in the legislative house.

Meanwhile, the police justified their actions, saying they employed minimal force to stop protesters from breaking security barricades close to the Assembly House. Authorities reaffirmed that protests close to the assembly complex are strictly banned, and the confrontation happened when protesters pushed forward forcefully despite repeated warnings.

The row arises from Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s recent outburst in a session of the Assembly, where he charged that Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) Chief Executive Member V.

Zirsanga was a party to two corruption cases, and Congress legislator Ngunlianchunga was the prime accused in one of the cases. Lalduhoma asked the Congress leader to apply for anticipatory bail, as prosecution sanctions had already been applied for against him and 13 others named in the case.

But Ngunlianchunga categorically denied the charges, maintaining that no case had been lodged against him and, as such, there was no requirement for anticipatory bail. This created a heated argument between him and the Chief Minister, which added to the tensions between the ruling and opposition parties.