Thursday, March 13, 2025
Manipur Police Arrests Woman for Extortion in Flash Operation

The arrest was confirmed on Thursday by authorities as part of an anti-extortion drive launched by the Manipur Police Department.

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 13: In a rapid operation, Manipur Police nabbed a 45-year-old woman who was extorting by delivering demand notices to doctors, shopkeepers, businesses, private companies, and government officials.

The arrest was confirmed on Thursday by authorities as part of an anti-extortion drive launched by the Manipur Police Department.

The operation was initiated on Wednesday afternoon following specific intelligence about the movement of a suspected hybrid militant. Based on the tip-off, the anti-extortion unit conducted the operation in the Langol Game Village Zone III area under the Lamphel police station in Imphal West District.

Security guards, according to the police report, encountered a suspect who tried to run away when she saw them.

But the guards swiftly arrested the woman, identified later as Leihaorungbam Laishram (O) Sanatombi Devi, alias Ichal, who lived in Langol Game Village Zone III.

Investigations also showed that she is an active member of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive).

The police also seized a number of demand letters and a mobile phone from her possession, which were being utilized to threaten and extort money from people and businesses in the Imphal region.

The authorities are now investigating deeper into her activities and associates in the proscribed militant group.

