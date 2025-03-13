23 C
Multiple Fatal Road Accidents in Assam Claim Lives and Leave Several Injured

The accident occurred on the way to Ajan Gaon when the car ferrying the four students skidded out of control and hit a road divider.

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Mar 13: A fatal road accident in Pulibor, Jorhat, took the lives of two Kaziranga University students, and two female students were left critically injured.

The vehicle was carrying two male and two female students when the driver lost control, causing a life-threatening collision.

The crash was intense, causing the instantaneous deaths of the two male students. The injured female students were taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where they are in critical condition.

In yet another fatal accident on March 2, Ananta Bhuyan of LB Road, Sootea, suffered severe injuries close to a petrol pump in Gereki, Sootea. He was found by local residents lying unconscious on NH15 and they immediately informed the Sootea Police. The cause of the accident is yet to be investigated.

Meanwhile, two youth were killed in a road mishap in Bhagawatipara area, which is under Palasbari Police Station of Kamrup district, and one seriously injured on March 1.

According to reports, two bikes had a head-on collision where Samiran Das and Hirakjyoti Das, natives of Nahira village, died. Pritam Talukdar, the other rider, was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

