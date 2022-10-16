Panasonic Life Solutions India Launches Its 20th Franchise Showroom In India

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 15: Panasonic Life Solutions India announced the launch of its 20th exclusive housing solutions franchise showroom in India and first in Guwahati. The franchise showroom was inaugurated by Dipak Bhattacharya in presence of the housing business unit head of Panasonic Yosuke Ohtera on Saturday.

Jagdish Agarwal, owner of Rajasthan Lime Udyog, franchisee for Panasonic Home and Living in Guwahati said, “Rajasthan Lime Udyog is very excited about the new partnership.

Panasonic Luxury Class Kitchens are truly Asian kitchens for Asian homes, meeting the demands of customers who are looking for functionality in well-designed quality kitchens. Our display at the GS Road (Sixmile) showroom is one of a kind, and we are looking ahead with great expectations for the brand.”