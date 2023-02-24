21 C
Pristyn Care solidifies its presence in east India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: Pristyn Care has further strengthened its presence in eastern India by partnering with over 60 hospitals and launching 50 clinics across Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, and Siliguri. With over 100 surgeons in the eastern region, the company completed 1 lakh patient consultations in 2022.

Pristyn Care is operating in over 15 surgical categories, such as General Surgery, Ophthalmology, ENT, Urology, Gynaecology, etc., and plans to expand into IVF, hair transplant, and bariatrics. Pristyn Care’s always patient’s first approach has enabled access to necessary surgical care improving quality of life, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Commenting on the expansion, Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder at Pristyn Care said, “We continue to witness a steady rise in demand for secondary healthcare services in east and north-east India. Our expansion plan is aligned with our vision to strive and deliver excellent surgery care. In addition, we’ve created over 1,000+ jobs across clinical and non-clinical roles in the last three years. We will continue strengthening healthcare services and bring advanced treatment & technology into the region.”

