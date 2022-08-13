Rajalakshmi Sivanand, Manik Banga join as heads at Compass Inc.

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Compass Inc., a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage based out of the United States, announced the appointment of Rajalakshmi Sivanand as head, People & Culture as well as Manik Banga as head of Talent Acquisition at Compass India Development Center (IDC). Reiterating its commitment to employee well-being and organisational culture, Compass IDC on-boarded the industry veterans to head its people strategy including talent acquisition, engagement, and ensuring organisational development across the IDCs located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Gurugram.

Vikram Kumar, senior director of Business Operations, Compass IDC said, “As Compass continues to expand its R&D presence across India, it is imperative to have the right leadership on board. We are focused on enabling and empowering a work culture across our IDCs with a focus on employee growth and development. Rajalakshmi and Manik’s experience in developing and building high-performance organisations across geographies will help us expand our India team strategically and sustainably. Employee development and well-being is a key pillar for Compass and their role will be critical in strengthening this commitment and bolstering our presence in India.”

Rajalakshmi Sivanand, head of People & Culture, Compass IDC added, “I am excited to be a part of a young and energetic team here at Compass. Compass IDC has been spearheading cutting-edge R&D and innovations from its three IDCs at Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Gurugram. I look forward to further expediting the progress by building a cohesive range of P&C capabilities that will further enhance the people power of the organisation and help in reaffirming high levels of trust, respect, and credibility. We are certain that, with all the focus on company culture and employee well-being and development, we will be able to retain and attract the best talent from the industry.”

Manik Banga, head of Talent Acquisition, Compass IDC commented, “I am excited to be a part of this dynamic and enterprising team that is spearheading innovation and entrepreneurial thinking in India. I look forward to contributing towards taking this growth to the next level and furthering the Compass IDC vision of being a world-class, employee-first organisation.”