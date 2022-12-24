Reliance Retail Opens New Trends In Dhing

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: India’s largest and fastest-growing apparel and accessories specialty chain Reliance Retail announced the launch of its new Trends store in Dhing town of Nagaon district.

The new store boasts modern looks and ambiance featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise relevant to the region’s consumers.

This 5511 sq. ft. store, which is the first store in the Dhing town, has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices.