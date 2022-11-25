Rungta Mines Limited Organises Partners Meet In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: Rungta Mines Limited organised a partner’s meeting in Guwahati recently at Hotel Vishwaratna.

- Advertisement -

The gathering was addressed by Arvind Kumar, head of Sales and Marketing (TMT), Rungta Mines Limited along with Madhav Upadhyaya, regional manager of North East, Rungta Mines Limited, and Sanjay More, director of Eskay marketing in Guwahati. Arvind Kumar explained the quality of the product portfolio from Rungta Mines Limited and its present capacity. He was also joined by Sanjay More in discussing the strengths of Rungta Steel TMT Bars and the expanding portfolio of the company.

During his conversation, Kumar addressed the dealer’s community and shared the achievements of the partners. He also encouraged them to strive for a better tomorrow and energised them with ideas to meet exponential growth objectives. Kumar also discussed the goals of the company along with the assurance of support in every aspect of the business. Kumar also urged the dealers to become preferred partners of Rungta Steel and thanked them for the long-term relationship.