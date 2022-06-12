NEGTA’s 41st Buyers And Sellers Meet Begins In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 11: Ahead of the upcoming festivals, a buyers and sellers meet has been organised under the aegis of North Eastern Garments Traders Association (NEGTA) to revive the business of small garments traders of Assam & NE Region. This time NEGTA organised three-day 41st meet was inaugurated on Saturday by the office bearers of the organisation by lighting the lamp in front of Lord Ganesha. On the occasion of the inauguration, the president of NEGTA Shekhar Agarwal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is celebrating this year as the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark the 75th year of Independence. In such a situation, NEGTA is also celebrating its 41st Buyers and Sellers Meet as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav this time, under which “we are making every effort to boost the morale of small garments traders as well as give a new direction to uplift their business”. It is known that the Covid-19 pandemic has broken the back of the entire garments business in the last two years.

The secretary of the organisation, Varun Rungta said that this time the 41st garment fair has been organised keeping in mind the upcoming festivals and Autumn Winter collection. NEGTA has organised this meet at Hotel Daayscoo and Hotel Atithi located in Paltan Bazar, while Hotel Vishwaratna, Hotel Dynasty, Hotel Rajmahal, Hotel Millenium, Ambience Banquet, Aashi Apsara Banquet and Indra Manish are included as partner venues for the Buyers and Sellers Meet.

He informed that more than 50 traders from different states across the country are participating in this meet with more than 400 brands of National and International level, which includes the latest collection of Women’s, Men’s, Kids Apparels, Footwear and Accessories. In this three-day meet, more than 500 small and big traders from North Eastern states including Assam are making pre-booking according to their need in view of the upcoming festivals and winter seasons. NEGTA public relations officer Rajiv Ajitsaria said that as per the demand of the traders of Northeast including Assam, garments have been included in this meet. Buyers and Sellers meet has also been organised through this meet, due to which small traders of rural areas are getting benefited a lot.

Treasurer Shailesh Goenka said that along with business, from time to time cooperation is also given in various social works and activities. “In the last two years during the lockdown due to Corona, our organisation was helped by the employees including financially weak families.” He further said vice president Anil Kochar, joint secretary Chandan Pareek, executive members Rajkumar Choudhary, Chandan Sethia, Deepak Agarwal, Sanchit Jain, Ajay Sancheti, Ajay Baradia, Dinesh Pareek, Sanjay Agarwal, Ravindra Jain along with all the officials and members of NEGTA are involved in making this three-day garments fair a grand success.