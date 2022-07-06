29 C
Samsung Galaxy F13 Arrives In The Indian Market

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 5: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, on Tuesday announced the launch of Galaxy F13. The newest member of the Galaxy F series comes packed with great style and features to suit the needs of aspirational Gen Z and millennial consumers.

“Continuing the Samsung legacy of bringing meaningful innovations, we are pleased to launch the all-new Galaxy F13 – the perfect partner for uninterrupted entertainment. This stylish device has been designed to cater to the evolving needs of Gen MZ. Galaxy F13 features a Full HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience, a massive 6000 mAh battery, and segment-first Auto Data Switching for uninterrupted connectivity,” said AdityaBabbar, senior director and head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

