Samsung India unveils top 50 teams for ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ competition

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Samsung India announced the top 50 teams in its Gen-Z education and innovation competition ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ on Friday. The youth competition, which is running for the first time in India, has seen teams from across the country respond and submit ideas to help tackle problems that India faces in the areas of education, environment, healthcare, and agriculture. Notably, three national winners stand a chance to get mega support of up to Rs 1 crore and mentoring support for six months to take their ideas to the next level under the expert guidance of IIT Delhi.

Among the top 50 teams, 62% want to solve problems in healthcare, 22% want to tackle challenges around the environment, 10% are focused on problems around agriculture and 6% want to solve issues around education. Solve for Tomorrow got over 18000 registrations from youth across cities, towns, and villages who are eager to turn their ideas into action. Ideas have come in from across the country, including small towns, showcasing the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of Bharat. The chosen 50 teams, with youth aged between 16-22, are now through to the next phase of the competition, where they will be further developing their ideas.

“At Samsung, we empower and support the next generation to achieve their full potential and pioneer positive social changes. The Solve for Tomorrow program supports the journey of future young innovators by offering them guidance, support, and a vision for creating a better tomorrow. We are excited about the 18,000-plus registrations we have received. The top 50 teams we have selected will move to the next phase of the competition and we are keen to see how their ideas shape up going forward, contributing to Powering Digital India,” said Partha Ghosh, vice president, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India.

“Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow initiative will help strengthen the innovation ecosystem of India. Such platforms are important for creating innovators in the country. It is amazing to see young minds come up with ideas that solve problems in different parts of the country. We are optimistic that Solve for Tomorrow will empower Indian youth to create a sustainable future,” said Prof. Rangan Banerjee, director, IIT Delhi.