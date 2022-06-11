Samsung Launches ‘Solve For Tomorrow’  

HT Bureau



GUWAHATI, June 10: Samsung on Friday launched the inaugural edition of Solve for Tomorrow, a new youth-centric national education and innovation competition, inviting India’s brightest young minds to come up with innovative ideas that can transform the lives of people and communities around them.

With Solve for Tomorrow, a citizenship initiative that engages Gen Z around the world, Samsung aims to provide support to youth in India aged 16-22 years from across cities, towns and villages to turn their ideas to solve real-world issues into action. In the first year, Solve for Tomorrow is inviting ideas in the areas of Education, Environment, Healthcare and Agriculture, the priority UN Sustainable Development Goals for India.

Support will include mentoring of the top 50 teams (individuals or teams of up to 3 members) by industry experts and Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) to help enhance their ideas, along with a boot-camp at IIT Delhi, a certificate of participation, and vouchers worth Rs 1,00,000 for online courses in design thinking, STEM, innovation, leadership, among others. The top 10 teams will get the opportunity to visit Samsung India offices, its R&D centres and Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru where they will interact with young Samsung employees and researchers.

The annual program will end with the grand announcement of three national winners, who stand a chance to get mega support of up to Rs 1 crore and mentoring support for six months to take their ideas to the next level under the expert guidance of IIT Delhi.

Participants can apply for Solve for Tomorrow, get detailed information on the program and terms and conditions at www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow, starting June 9, 2022 till 5 pm, July 31, 2022.

Ken Kang, president and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said, “At Samsung, harnessing the power of youth is a priority. This is what drives us and our global CSR vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People,’ which seeks to empower the next generation to achieve their full potential and pioneer positive social changes. Solve for Tomorrow also takes us a step ahead in our vision of ‘Powering Digital India’ as the country’s strongest partner.”

“With Solve for Tomorrow, we aim to motivate and nurture creative thinking and problem-solving among the youth and encourage them to find innovative technology solutions with a social impact. We want to play our part in strengthening the innovation ecosystem in the country, taking forward the vision of the Government and the people of this country,” he said.

Prof Rangan Banerjee, director, IIT Delhi, said: “With Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow initiative, we are looking at prospective innovations with impact potential to address the future challenges faced by society. This partnership will enable young change-makers to explore wider opportunities and provide a platform for activating and nurturing their ideas.”