Samsung Invites Youth In Guwahati To Participate In Solve For Tomorrow Innovation Competition

Guwahati, July 18: At an education and innovation roadshow organised by Samsung India in Guwahati, young college students came forward and identified problems that people and society are facing in the state and the country, pledging to Solve for Tomorrow.

Students in Guwahati said they want to solve real-world problems such as food storage, environmental disaster management, and public transportation for the poor and mental health among students. They said they require a platform such as Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow education and innovation competition that can guide and support them in turning their ideas into action and help transform people’s lives.

The inaugural edition of Samsung’s global CSR program Solve for Tomorrow is inviting applications from youth in India aged 16-22 years in the areas of education, environment, healthcare and agriculture.

Youth can send in their ideas to participate in the program till 5 pm on July 31, 2022.

The event, which was organised to talk about Solve for Tomorrow, was attended by young and talented students of Guwahati alongside young innovator from the city – Gaurav Jerath, founder, Pepthera Laboratories that works in the field of affordable peptide based therapeutic solutions for infectious and non-infectious diseases.

The innovator, who currently runs a successful social enterprise, spoke to the students about his experiences of success and failure and his vision to transform communities around him.