Samsung Launches All-New Refrigerator With Customisable Colour Combinations

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 15: Samsung announced the launch of its all-new bespoke refrigerator with ten ultra-luxurious and customisable colour combinations to turn your kitchen into a designer corner. The refrigerator is designed keeping in mind the exquisite taste of the new-age consumers who want their style to tastefully reflect in everything they do, including in their homes.

Consumers can also try out different colour combinations using the bespoke simulator on Samsung’s website where they can select their kitchen type, wall, cabinet, and floor colours and get recommendations for the best-suited refrigerator that goes with the interiors.

“Our bespoke refrigerator is meant to bring a new level of customization to our modern consumers’ homes. Chic, traditional, Scandinavian, bohemian, or eclectic – based on the preferred interior design aesthetic, consumers can now tailor-make their refrigerator to suit their style. That’s not all, with features such as dual flex zone, consumers can also customise storage options as per their requirements. We are confident that bespoke refrigerator will create a new design benchmark while addressing the personalization need of our consumers,” said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president of consumer electronics business, Samsung India.